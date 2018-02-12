WWE Rumors: The Undertaker and John Cena Still Expected to Face One Another at 'WrestleMania'

Cena still rumored to end up facing The Undertaker even though he is currently involved in the Universal Title picture

Rumors of The Undertaker and John Cena facing each other at "WrestleMania" have been going around for a long time now, but thus far, the decision-makers at the WWE have yet to clearly indicate that they are building to that particular match.

A Cena-Undertaker "WrestleMania" clash is regarded as a dream match by many fans, but for different reasons, this eagerly anticipated encounter has simply not become a reality just yet.

With Cena now prominently involved in the chase for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship, it is not that difficult to imagine him walking away from his upcoming Elimination Chamber match as the winner and heading into "WrestleMania" with a chance to make history and notch a record-breaking title victory.

So, should WWE fans no longer expect that long-rumored Cena-Taker "WrestleMania" match to take place?

The latest rumors are hinting that fans may not want to give up on that match happening, or at least not yet.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a match between The Undertaker and John Cena is still planned for "WrestleMania," though the folks at the WWE may take some time to start building up to that.

It is possible that the foundation for The Undertaker-Cena clash may not be put in place until after that aforementioned Elimination Chamber match is over.

The WWE could also have The Undertaker interfere in that match, causing Cena to lose and have that serve as the starting point for their "WrestleMania" feud.

A match between those two pro wrestling icons will be a must-see for fans just given their legendary resumes, and it could even be made more interesting if it ends up being billed as The Undertaker's potential retirement match.

At this point, The Undertaker and Cena are not yet officially scheduled to face off against one another at "WrestleMania," but that may change soon enough.