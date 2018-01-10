WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Official Retirement At RAW 25

Reuters WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo. WWE/Handout via REUTERS

The Undertaker has been a WWE staple since the company's early days which is why, after his defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns in last year's Wrestlemania 33, many believed it to be his last match. However, no official retirement ever took place leaving many to speculate that the veteran wrestler might still have a few matches in him.

With RAW 25 on the horizon, the prevailing theory is that it will be the stage for his retirement. And why shouldn't it? After all, he headlined the first episode of Monday Night Raw back in Jan. 11, 1993 with his victory over Damien Demento.

The concept first came to light after Solomonster "Sound's Off" Podcast host Jason Solomon answered a question regarding 52-year old wrestler's retirement. While the match was deemed terrible by many, it did one thing right: "The Deadman's" final shot.

After his defeat at the hands of Reigns, picturesque "fade to black" moment with The Undertaker, arm raised, slowly lowering down to the floor, was an incredible visual. However, it also suggested that "The Indestructible Force" will return for one more match, after which he will be immortalized in the WWE Pantheon.

Many are speculating that this match will occur on RAW 25 and will put "The Deadman" against fellow WWE legend John Cena. While it seems to be a match made in wrestling heaven, many are skeptical that it will be the massive spectacle many think it would be.

Many fans understand The Undertaker's prowess has faded due to his age as such they were not surprised when his infamous streak was broken. They just want the legendary wrestler to retire, not to lose another match. And even if he manages to overcome Cena, some will definitely see it as a crowning moment for The Undertaker.

By participating in another match, it would also make his next "retirement" less believable. Rather than a match, it would be better to see an official sendoff for the WWE veteran commemorating his many achievements in the world of professional wrestling.