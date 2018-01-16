WWE Rumors: The Undertaker's Road to 'WrestleMania' Could Be Laid Out Soon

Recent rumors hint The Undertaker could show up at two of the WWE's upcoming 'Big 4' PPVs

Reuters WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo. WWE/Handout via REUTERS

In the weeks and months following "WrestleMania 33," it seemed safe to assume that The Undertaker was done as an in-ring competitor.

The Undertaker had gone through the symbolic leaving of the wrestling gear and remained absent from WWE television long enough that it just seemed as though he had settled into a well-deserved retirement.

For a while, it really did seem that way, with the only real hint that The Undertaker may not be done just yet was the fact that the WWE seemed to avoid using the word "retired" to describe his current status.

Now, rumors are indicating that there is a good reason why the WWE opted not to clearly say that The Undertaker was finished as a wrestler.

According to PWInsider Elite via WrestlingRumors.net, The Undertaker is currently expected to follow his appearance at the upcoming anniversary episode of "Monday Night RAW," by also showing up at the "Royal Rumble" pay-per-view.

It is unclear if The Undertaker will actually be competing at the Rumble match itself, but his making an appearance at that event may lead to him showing up at another important WWE PPV.

Another rumor, this one coming via the Wrestling Observer, notes that a match involving The Undertaker and John Cena is in the works for this year's "WrestleMania," Cageside Seats reported.

The Undertaker going up against Cena has been mentioned as a "WrestleMania" dream match for years now, though it has thus far failed to materialize.

This year, with both wrestlers having no obvious opponents to face at WWE's biggest event, now may be the ideal time to have the two legends finally square off. The people at the WWE could even decide to place The Undertaker's career on the line to get more fans invested in the match.

For now, The Undertaker's return is still only rumored to happen, but there are certainly signs pointing to the future Hall of Famer getting at least one last run in the WWE.