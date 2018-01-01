WWE Rumors: There May Still Be a Chance for The Undertaker-John Cena 'WrestleMania' Match to Happen

Reuters WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo. WWE/Handout via REUTERS

The Undertaker's "WrestleMania" record is full of matches against some of the biggest stars to ever grace a WWE ring, ranging from legends who began their careers before his entry into the company to up-and-comers who still have many years left to give to the industry.

Still, many wrestling fans would say that there are many names that should be on that list that are missing, such as the ones that belong to Sting, Daniel Bryan and maybe even Braun Strowman.

However, there is one particular wrestler whose absence from the list of The Undertaker's "WrestleMania" opponents has always seemed glaring, and that wrestler is John Cena.

Cena's peak coincided with the period of time that The Undertaker's "WrestleMania" streak was being given plenty of attention, and yet, the two never wound up having a match at the WWE's grandest stage.

After it seemed like The Undertaker retired last year, it also looked like the Cena-Taker "Mania" match was never going to happen. Recent rumors, however, are helping change that notion.

Over on Twitter, "@WrestleVotes" reported that a Cena vs. Undertaker match remains "on the table," though it is far from being confirmed.

Interestingly enough, there was also a rumor that emerged recently which came from a source spoken to by WrestlingNews.co who suggested that The Undertaker will not be showing up at the upcoming "Monday Night RAW" anniversary special taking place later this month just to greet the fans.

Then, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noted wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer mentioned that the rumors of Cena going up against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at "WrestleMania 34" were incorrect. Furthermore, Meltzer also shared that the folks at the WWE have a "much bigger match" in mind for Cena.

Those rumors seem to suggest that there are big things in the works for The Undertaker and Cena and there is a chance they may all be connected.

If they are indeed all connected, that could then mean that wrestling fans may soon be able to see Cena square off against The Undertaker at the only stage deserving to host such an encounter.