WWE Rumors: Triple H Downplays Daniel Bryan Return Ahead Of Wrestlemania 34

Facebook/WWE WWE Official Logo

Ever since his retirement, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Daniel Bryan to the WWE. The former WWE Champion is currently being used as the general manager of SmackDown Live but has repeatedly stated his desire to return to active competition.

In the lead up to WrestleMania 34, rumors have begun circulating suggesting Bryan's shocking in-ring return at the event which is set to be held on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. There, the 36-year old Bryan is expected to face off against Shane McMahon with whom he's currently building a feud on Smackdown.

However, WWE Executive Vice President Triple H recently downplayed the possibility of Bryan's return saying that the company will "serve the human being first" when it comes to a decision. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Triple H made it clear that the WWE will make "no exception" to their medical policy.

"If the belief is that he's not healthy enough and it is a risk to perform, then I don't know why we would ever allow him to step in the ring unless it can be proven otherwise," he said. "The medical experts will make the determination of whether Bryan can set foot in that ring or not, personally, for him, I know it's something he loved doing and only hope he has that opportunity."

Bryan is one of the most successful and beloved wrestlers ever as he created one of the most popular chants of the franchise and went on to win two world titles. However, his stint at the WWE resulted in a series of concussions took a huge toll on his health forcing him to an early retirement.

In other news, Triple H was recently spotted having dinner with UFC star Ronda Rousey ahead of her possible return to the WWE. While nothing has been set in stone, many fans are confident that the mixed martial artist will pursue a career in the wrestling franchise ever since her appearance at WrestleMania 31.