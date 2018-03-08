WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Wants To Re-sign Alberto Del Rio

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon looks out at the crowd during a segment of NBC's 'Today' show.

A former WWE fighter may be coming back to the fold, a new rumor claims.

It is rumored that WWE CEO Vince McMahon wants to re-sign Mexican professional wrestler Alberto Del Rio, whose real name is José Alberto Rodriguez. This much was revealed by Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite Audio.

"There has certainly been rumblings of interest from the WWE and, believe this or not, I have heard there is rumblings of interests in an Alberto El Patron's return," he said (via Ringside News). "From what I understand, Vince McMahon just loves Alberto and would love to have Alberto Del Rio back in his company. Whether that happens or not, I have no idea."

It can be recalled that Del Rio was last involved with the company from 2015 to 2016 when he signed a one-year contract with the WWE. However, he chose to leave when he got suspended due to a Wellness Policy that he violated. Since then, he has been signed to Impact Wrestling.

Prior to that, Del Rio was with the WWE for quite a while, but he was let go from the company way back in 2014 after he hit an employee who made a racist joke. It remains to be seen whether McMahon will really do everything in his power to bring Del Rio back, but there are definitely fans who would like to see his grand return.

If McMahon genuinely wants Del Rio to resign with the WWE, he certainly has the influence to do it. The WWE CEO recently made it back on Forbes' billionaires list, coming in at the 1,394th place, after being removed at one point.

It definitely does not come as a surprise that he would be named a billionaire once again, especially after finding out how much he earns in a year. Salaries of the WWE's top executives were recently released, revealing $1.4 million in earnings for McMahon in 2017. He will get the same amount in 2018, not including on-camera wages.