WWE Rumors: Who Could The Undertaker Face at This Year's SummerSlam?

Recent rumor hinting that The Undertaker has been presented with a storyline and match idea for upcoming PPV

Wikimedia Commons/Vishal Somaiya The Undertaker getting ready for a match back in 2009

The Undertaker is a true legend of the wrestling industry, and his legacy is secure no matter how many more wins or losses he accrues over the remainder of his career.

It's always a treat to see an icon like him in the squared circle, and according to a recent rumor, that could happen again in the not too distant future.

After recently contacting a source, well-regarded tipster @WrestleVotes reported that The Undertaker has been presented with a storyline and a match for this year's SummerSlam.

The source added that the odds of The Undertaker having a match at the aforementioned pay-per-view are looking good because he's scheduled to work other events for the WWE later this year.

So, if The Undertaker is going to have a match, the logical follow-up would be, who is he facing?

Earlier this month, industry insider Bryan Alvarez hinted during a segment of Wrestling Observer Live that The Undertaker could face John Cena again at SummerSlam in what would amount to be the continuation of their feud that began during WrestleMania season, Ringside News reported.

Considering how quickly that WrestleMania match ended, having Cena and Undertaker work a longer match at SummerSlam with the former winning could be a way to build up to a climactic showdown at WrestleMania 35 next year. That 2019 match could even double as a retirement bout for The Undertaker.

Now, if Cena doesn't get the nod, other intriguing opponents for The Undertaker include Finn Balor donning his "Demon" persona in what would be a clash of macabre wrestling gimmicks or what about Braun Strowman getting a chance to go one-on-one with arguably the best big man to ever set foot inside a ring.

Who knows? Maybe the WWE's higher-ups could even decide to pair The Undertaker up with AJ Styles and give the fans a dream match they never thought possible previously.

It won't be long before fans will start hearing about this rumored Undertaker match again, as SummerSlam is already scheduled to take place on Aug. 19.