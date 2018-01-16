WWE Rumors: Who Else Will Join Goldberg in the Hall of Fame Class of 2018?

Earlier rumor hinted at the people who could be part of this year's Hall of Fame class

WWE Handout Via Reuters Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States.

Last year, the man known simply to wrestling fans all over the world as Goldberg went on a surprising run that even led to him going into "WrestleMania" as the Universal Champion.

This year, Goldberg is set to receive another honor, as he has just been officially announced as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Speaking recently to ESPN, Goldberg indicated that a desire to be the best helped him get to where he is now – a soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

Goldberg being formally announced as a 2018 inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame has been met with approval by many fans, though there are also some who are now wondering about which other wrestlers may join him in this year's class.

A rumor that came out late last year may have the answers that those fans are looking for.

Back in December, freelance journalist Brad Shepard tweeted the names of the wrestlers who are supposedly going to be included in the 2018 class.

The wrestlers Shepard named were Bam Bam Bigelow, Ivory and The Dudley Boyz, with Kid Rock being the celebrity inducted this time around.

Interestingly enough, the list Shepard tweeted also included Goldberg.

It is also worth noting that well-known wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer concurred with the wrestlers Shepard named as potential members of the 2018 Hall of Fame class, Sportskeeda reported.

Beyond that, the wrestlers who were named seem like pretty smart choices for the Hall of Fame anyway.

Ivory was a staple of the promotion's women's division back in the late 90s to the early 00s, while Bam Bam Bigelow is regarded as one of the most skilled big men to ever set foot inside the squared circle.

The Dudley Boyz have a case for being considered as the best tag team in wrestling history, while Kid Rock had some notable moments with the WWE as well.

In any case, additional inductees should be announced in the coming weeks so fans should know more about this particular matter pretty soon.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 6.