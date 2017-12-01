WWE Rumors: Who Will Braun Strowman Face at 'WrestleMania 34'?

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Braun Strowman in Sept. 2016.

"WrestleMania" is the biggest event on WWE's calendar, and it typically serves as a showcase for the company's brightest stars. Braun Strowman put his name on the map this year, and in all likelihood, he figures to be in line for a high profile "WrestleMania" match.

With the pay-per-view still a few months away, it is still difficult to say with certainty exactly who Strowman will end up facing, but there are certainly some candidates who have already emerged.

Perhaps the most obvious "WrestleMania" opponent for the "Monster among Men" is none other than the multi-time world champion Triple H.

Strowman and Triple H had a memorable encounter at the recently concluded "Survivor Series." Near the end of that pay-per-view, Strowman became visibly annoyed by Triple H's antics, leading the former to strike the latter with two Running Powerslams.

That kind of confrontation can easily serve as the launching pad for a "WrestleMania" feud, and it would make sense for Triple H to go up against Strowman as well. Triple H no longer needs to win "WrestleMania" matches to further pad his already impressive in-ring resume, whereas Strowman can benefit immensely from notching a win over a real wrestling legend.

If the decision-makers at the WWE opt not to have Strowman and Triple H square off at "WrestleMania," they can then do something truly surprising and call on a different "Attitude Era" icon to give the "Monster among Men" his signature moment, with that icon being none other than The Undertaker.

To be clear, there are no signs that The Undertaker is coming back soon, or at all, but then again, his in-ring retirement is more implied rather than set in stone.

With Strowman having had recent run-ins with The Undertaker's storyline brother Kane, there is even a narrative already in place that could link the two together.

Admittedly, a Strowman-Undertaker match happening at "WrestleMania 34" does not seem likely, but it would be one that will draw plenty of attention if it ever happens.

One more possible opponent for Strowman is Bray Wyatt. The latter was the one who introduced the character of Strowman to wrestling fans, and they were both part of the faction known as the Wyatt Family.

Thus far, the two have kept their distance from one another, but it could be interesting to see a feud between them that touches on their shared past.

Strowman getting a big moment at next year's "WrestleMania" is almost certainly going to happen, and at this point, it may just be a matter of sorting out which high profile wrestler he will be sharing that moment with when the time comes.