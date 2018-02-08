WWE Rumors: Will Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan Square Off at 'WrestleMania?'

Exchange between Angle and Jordan on most recent episode of 'RAW' could be setting up a future match between the two

Wikimedia Commons It is still unclear if WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will have a match at this year's 'WrestleMania'

One of the more interesting WWE storylines to emerge from last year involved Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan.

On the July 17, 2017 episode of "Monday Night RAW," Angle revealed that Jordan was his in-storyline son.

Since that initial revelation, Angle and Jordan have had onscreen interactions every now and then, and they have not really gone too well.

Things got particularly heated on the most recent episode of "RAW" as the two got into it again.

Though it is unclear if the WWE actually wanted to build Jordan up as a heel, he has certainly grown into a character who has managed to draw the ire of fans whenever he steps into the ring or cuts a promo.

Conversely, Angle is still one of the most beloved wrestlers of today.

There is a built-in storyline now between Angle and Jordan, and as Sportskeeda noted, the folks at the WWE may have just laid down the groundwork for a possible "WrestleMania" match between the two.

The WWE could even make things more interesting by adding another layer to the whole "Jordan is Angle's son" storyline by revealing that it was all a plan concocted by the younger wrestler.

So should wrestling fans prepare for an Angle vs. Jordan match at the year's biggest pay-per-view?

Unfortunately, just about any storyline involving Jordan has to be put on hold right now given the wrestler's current condition.

As mentioned on WWE.com, Jordan recently underwent a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy. At the moment, it is unclear how long he will have to stay away from wrestling.

A match with Angle could be huge for an up-and-comer like Jordan, but for now, the focus remains on the latter's health.

Hopefully for Jordan, he can fully recover from his injury and that he does so soon. If that happens, he could be in line for a star-making matchup with a Hall of Famer.