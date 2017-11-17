WWE Rumors: 'WrestleMania' Plans Could Influence How Kurt Angle and Triple H Will Work Together at 'Survivor Series'

Rumors hinting that Angle and Triple H will be fighting at next year's 'WrestleMania'

Wikimedia Commons WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is rumored to have a match already penciled in for next year's 'WrestleMania'

Typically, the folks over at the WWE only start talking about the "Road to WrestleMania" once the new year begins. But this time around, "Survivor Series" may offer some clues about one of the matches that could take place at "WrestleMania 34."

One of the matches featured on this year's "Survivor Series" card is a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match, with wrestlers from "Monday Night RAW" on one side, while the other team is made up of "SmackDown Live" Superstars.

"SmackDown" is represented by Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode. The "RAW" team features Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Triple H and Kurt Angle.

In a battle for brand supremacy, one would expect that the respective team members will be cooperating completely in pursuit of a shared goal. However, there is a chance that at least two members of Team RAW are going to have a disagreement and possibly even an altercation of some kind.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, noted industry insider Dave Meltzer revealed something interesting about Angle and Triple H, Prowrestling.com reported.

According to Meltzer, one of the bouts penciled in for next year's "WrestleMania" will be Angle versus Triple H. He even noted that this matchup for "WrestleMania" was the plan right from the day the former was brought back by the WWE.

If the folks at the WWE really are building to that Angle versus Triple H match, something then has to happen between the two at "Survivor Series." Perhaps one of them could inadvertently distract the other, which would then lead to a shocking elimination and a grudge being formed.

For what it is worth, Angle already has a bone to pick with Triple H. The latter attacked Angle's in-storyline son Jason Jordan during the most recent episode of "RAW." That is likely not sitting well with the show's current general manager, and perhaps that could cause him to attack Triple H during the elimination match.

The seeds for "WrestleMania" could be planted even earlier this year, as this coming "Survivor Series" could provide a preview of the Angle-Triple H match to come.