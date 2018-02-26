WWE Seth Rollins Rumored To Feud With Roman Reigns

Reuters/WWE Handout Seth Rollins is expected to have more matches with Roman Reigns after his incredible victory during the WWE Elimination Chamber Gauntlet Match.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) wrestler Seth Rollins showed an incredible performance on Monday last week on Raw during the WWE Elimination Chamber Gauntlet Match.

The wrestler had managed to break a Raw record as he wrestled against Roman Reigns for an hour and five minutes. This has been the longest time spent in a match in Raw's history, even beating Brock Lesnar's 62 minutes and 30 seconds of ring time last year.

The 28-year-old surprised viewers as he beat Roman Reigns. The match garnered at least 3.5 million viewers, a number of viewers which could have made up for the time Rollins took off from wrestling. The wrestler quickly made his way into a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Since Rollins was injured several months ago, he has not had a chance to regain the spotlight until the Gauntlet Match. Now, fans are anticipating WWE's next move for the wrestler.

But, Rollins' victory did not end with his match against Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins had also defeated John Cena, 16-time world champion, right after. For this reason, many viewers are questioning why WWE let Rollins defeat both in one night.

Many sources think that Rollins' surprising victory will ultimately lead to him having another program under works with the Roman Reigns after Wrestlemania 34. If not, WWE surely has a big project in store for the wrestler. It is not often that victories like these pass by in the wrestling industry.

All that being said, what is for sure is that Rollins will not be going anywhere anytime soon. The wrestler has expressed his delight in his career in WWE.

"It's nights like these when I remember why I fell in love with professional wrestling. Thank you to the men I shared the ring with this evening. It was truly special. I've drawn a line in the sand," the former WWE world heavyweight champion posted on Twitter on Feb. 20.