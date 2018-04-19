WWE Superstar Shakeup News: Company Returns to Tried and Tested Feud

Wikimedia Commons/Gilly65 The Miz executing his finisher, the Skull-Crushing Finale, on Daniel Bryan

The return of Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34 is just the beginning. After the WWE Superstar Shakeup, the fan-favorite will be dealing with a former rival soon.

It has been confirmed that The Miz is headed to Smackdown. Before his debut though, he had a bit of fun by trolling the crowd at Providence and ultimately adding fuel to the fire that is a feud between him and Bryan.

The Miz is making the most out of his break by spending quality time with his wife Maryse and their first child in their home in Los Angeles. As such, he pushed his debut next week, and he is going right for Bryan.

In a video he filmed from his home broadcasted on the show, he made sure to hit back at Bryan for his threat on Twitter, where he saw The Miz's return to the blue brand as an opportunity to "#PunchHisFace."

How long have I waited to #PunchHisFace?!!! https://t.co/Im4eeaztQi — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 17, 2018

There is so much excitement surrounding this brewing drama between the two especially since there's just so much history involved. The two have not wrestled against each other in a while although they have been working together — not always harmoniously, of course.

Bryan was the general manager of Smackdown the past couple of years, and even though he did not wrestle in the ring, he often clashed with The Miz. At some point, he called out his rival for being a "coward" and not returning to the ring to fight.

The Miz was one of the first wrestlers that Bryan feuded with when he first joined the wrestling world. His debut on NXT was a match with then-World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho, which he lost. To add insult to injury, The Miz, who was his "storyline mentor" at the time, attacked him for disrespecting him.

During his early years in WWE, Bryan once again had to deal with The Miz, who sabotaged his debut in the company at SummerSlam after he took his place in the seven-on-seven elimination. This rivalry culminated to them going toe-to-toe for the United States Championship, which Bryan ended up winning.

It looks like the two will never get along. The Miz's move to Smackdown suggests the two will get the chance to go at it again, something that fans have been wanting to see.

The Miz's move to Smackdown also marked the end of The Miztourage, which some fans would have wanted to see work with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who were transferred to Raw after the Superstar Shakeup.

The Miz was the one who announced their arrival, and it looked like WWE wanted to make the duo and trio into one supergroup until of course the second longest-running Intercontinental Champion was moved to Smackdown.

The Miz and Bryan's feud is expected to be one of the biggest and possibly the best not just this summer but the entire year.

Some of the biggest stars joining The Miz to WWE's blue brand are Samoa Joe, Asuka, Jeff Hardy, who recently won the United States championship, The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus), and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, breaking The Balor Club.