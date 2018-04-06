WWE Superstars in Mid-Card Matches Who Could Get Their 'WrestleMania Moments' This Sunday

Some wrestlers who shined in 2017 could cap their year off in a great way at 'WrestleMania 34'

This Sunday, the WWE's biggest stars will be making their way to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to take part in "WrestleMania 34."

Just like earlier editions of the event, this year's installment will feature many of the industry's biggest stars setting foot inside the squared circle to do what they do best.

Of course, it's not just the long-time headliners that are going to get a chance to shine this Sunday, as some who have been spending plenty of time in the mid-card will be able to show what they can do as well.

They may even be able to claim those oh so coveted "WrestleMania Moments."

Listed below are the wrestlers who may be set to experience those memorable moments.

1. Finn Balor

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Featured in the image is Finn Balor competing for the WWE's NXT brand in 2015

Finn Balor will be taking part in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship along with Seth Rollins and The Miz at "WrestleMania 34," and while that may seem like a bit of a demotion for the first ever WWE Universal Champion, it can be argued that this is the ideal spot for him.

Balor's first run at the top was cut short by an untimely injury, but he could finally get back on track with a much-needed win.

Balor has long flashed the potential to be the WWE's next great mainstream star, and if he can tap into that this Sunday, then he could put himself in a great position to go on a big run for the rest of this year.

2. Rusev

Wikimedia Commons/horusfalcon35 Rusev with the United States Championship in hand back in 2015

Few wrestlers in the WWE are as popular with the fans right now as Rusev, thanks to his brilliant "Rusev Day" gimmick. "The Bulgarian Brute" has long demonstrated that he has the in-ring ability and the natural charisma needed to be a star in pro wrestling.

All that he really needs now is an opportunity.

"WrestleMania 34" could provide Rusev with that elusive breakout moment, and if he somehow overcomes Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal to win the United States Championship, wrestling fans all over the world will be filling the air with joyous chants of "Rusev Day."

3. The Usos

Wikimedia Commons/HHH Pedigree The Usos make their way to the ring while holding the SmackDown tag team titles

In 2017, Jimmy and Jey Uso showed how to properly go from bland babyfaces to heel characters that fans will appreciate. The Usos could make an argument for being the MVPs of "SmackDown Live" last year, and they definitely deserve their spot on "WrestleMania 34's" main card.

Competing against Big E Langston, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day as well as the Bludgeon Brothers, the Usos have the perfect foils for their "WrestleMania" match, and it is now up to them to turn the Mercedes-Benz Superdome into the "Uso Penitentiary."

4. Braun Strowman

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Featured in the image is wrestler Braun Strowman in April 2016.

Many WWE fans would probably be happier if Braun Strowman was the one challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, but that was not meant to be.

Still, even if Strowman isn't in the main event match, he will have a chance to shine this Sunday when he and a mystery partner challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for the RAW tag team titles.

No wrestler in the WWE had a better 2017 than Strowman, and the only right way to cap off his star-making run is to give him a "WrestleMania" moment for the ages.

More news about "WrestleMania 34" should be made available soon.