WWE Survivor Series 2017 Match Card, Predictions, Date: AJ Styles to Earn Another Win?

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Featured in the image is wrestler AJ Styles in April 2016.

AJ Styles could earn another match win in the upcoming Raw versus Smackdown Survivor Series this Sunday. Meanwhile, Kurt Angle has his eye on Shane McMahon's ankle.

On World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Survivor Series, Styles is expected to come up against Universal champion Brock Lesnar. Given that he just won over Jinder Mahal and took his seat as WWE Champion, Gamespot is predicting that Styles will win against Lesnar.

Styles has a reputation in the ring where his speed and accuracy bring out the best in his rivals, which could be difficult for Lesnar to defeat since his strong suit is more of strength and power.

Meanwhile, Angle is out to break McMahon's ankle, according to the New York Post.

Angle will be partnered with Triple H to represent Raw, while McMahon will be joined by John Cena to fight for Smackdown. Both sides have chosen their champions to see who's franchise is better, and fans are placing bets on Raw especially with Angle out for blood.

Followers of the Survivor Series can expect other big matches that could create history in WWE.

Enzo Amore will once again be fighting Kalisto for the Cruiserweight Championship. Amore appears to be the better bet in this match, especially since Drew Gulak will be backing him up.

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins of The Shield will fight against Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Meanwhile, Intercontinental Champion The Miz will prove that he can also dominate the United States by going up against U.S. Champion Baron Corbin.

For the women's championship match, Charlotte will take up Raw's Alexa Bliss.

The WWE Survivor Series 2017 will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. EST at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will also broadcast live pay-per-view (PPV) and on the WWE Network.