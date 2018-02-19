WWE WrestleMania 34 News: Dual-Brand PPV and Pyrotechnics Return

Facebook/WrestleMania A promo poster for WrestleMania 34

The World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) biggest event this year, WrestleMania 34, is coming in just a few weeks, and it is rife with rumors. Given the importance and hype surrounding the "Show of Shows," all the news that is revealed, no matter how big or how small, is appreciated by wrestling fans — and this year's event will be seeing some changes.

Perhaps, the biggest change that the WWE will be undergoing is its switch to dual-brand pay-per-view, which it revealed on Feb. 17, Saturday. This announcement changes the frequency in which it airs each show, from two shows a month to one big and lengthy show a month instead. The change in schedule is evidenced by the release of the year's entire schedule of shows, which could be potentially advantageous for wrestling fans to plan out their entire year.

This switch-up, of course, has its own pros and cons. As reported by Cagedside Seats, the reduction of shows could potentially hurt rising wrestling stars, since their exposure would be minimized in favor of the prominent figures in the sport. On top of that, as previously mentioned, each event could be about four hours long to accommodate all the matches.

Most importantly, the number of championship titles could dwindle, since less opportunities and matches will be present given this format. As of now, there are nine championship titles that wrestlers work toward to, depending on their division. It is possible that given the significant drop in matches, some titles could be merged together, or worse, some titles could be scrapped entirely.

In other news, fans can look forward to the return of pyrotechnics at WrestleMania 34. The rumor was rampant for most of last year, wherein fans speculated the possibility of pyrotechnics being permitted once more at WrestleMania 34 — and they were right. Numerous wrestlers in the past have relied on the use of fire for their entrances, before it was decidedly scrapped by the WWE.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8.