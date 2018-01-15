WWE Wrestlemania 34 Rumors: Stephanie McMahon to Join Women's Royal Rumble Match?

WWE Wrestlemania 34 is still a few months away, but fans are already busy guessing on who makes it in the 30 superstars slated to go at it in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match. Rumor has it that Stephanie McMahon, who hasn't fought in an official match since the 2014 Summerslam, is entering the big event as well.

Stephanie McMahon has not taken center stage in a WWE official match in a while, so fans are surprised to see a post on her Instagram that she put up on Friday, Jan. 12. In the video with her trainer Joe DeFranco, she showed off some of the "bodyweight complex finisher" routines she practices to stay fit, as she described in the caption.

WWE/Handout Via Reuters Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It's the hash tags that got everyone's attention, though. She added #WrestleMania at the end of her post, which is now driving fans to speculate that all this hard work could go into a surprise Wrestlemania 34 ring appearance, and not as a WWE executive, this time.

Is Stephanie McMahon preparing to join the first Women's Royal Rumble in this year's WrestleMania? That's a viable alternative to another rumor that's been making the rounds, with her and Ronda Rousey, according to What Culture.

This could be Rousey's big welcome to the WWE, a likely destination for the former UFC Champion ever since her guest appearance at WrestleMania 31. Three years ago, Rousey was called up into the ring by the Rock, where she had a physical confrontation with McMahon at the time.

Aside from Rousey, McMahon is also rumored to have a feud brewing with Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and others, as Inquisitr pointed out. While her ring work may be lagging behind the other rising stars, her promotional skills are one of the best, and any possible match promises to be a good one with her in it.