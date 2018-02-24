WWE Wrestlemania 34 Rumors: Undertaker Expected To Return?

Reuters/WWE Handout The 52-year old Mark Calaway, better known as "The Undertaker," looks to fight one last time in Wrestlemania 34

Wrestlemania has always been arguably the most anticipated time for WWE fans, and an iconic wrestler who was once undefeated for years is rumored to return to face a familiar opponent.

The Undertaker, who held the longest undefeated Wrestlemania streak before losing to Brock Lesnar in Wrestlemania 30, is rumored to face one of the faces of WWE in John Cena. The possible showdown with Cena is said to arrive in New Orleans on April 8.

The rumors came after The Undertaker's wife and former WWE superstar, Michelle McCool, posted a video on Instagram of The Undertaker and herself working out. The married couple were doing a series of heavy squats, which fans took as preparation for a possible fight against Cena. A fight with the 16-time WWE Champion will give a nostalgic and classic end to The Undertaker's career that spanned 30 years.

The "Deadman" was contemplating retirement after winning 21 straight Wrestlemanias since the start of his career. The Undertaker's 22nd match against Lesnar was not his only defeat, as the once undefeated champion recently lost to Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania 33 as well.

Last year's Wrestlemania became an emotional loss for fans of The Undertaker and WWE in general. It was understandable, given the track record of Lesnar to beat The Undertaker, but a fairly new Wrestler in Roman Reigns hinted that the end of an era was nearing.

The Undertaker further hinted of retirement after laying his iconic black hat and trench coat in a manner that could signify that it was time "to hang up the gloves," like how professional boxers do it.

Still, Wrestlemania 34 could feature The Undertaker once again, and this was further solidified after the Deadman returned to the ring and spoke to fans about his legacy. The Undertaker said that countless of superstars "were called by the reaper," and all fell down and were "buried."

The Undertaker noted that this will be the case one more time and that he will once again take down stars under his name. The iconic WWE champion has been known to defeat other faces of WWE including Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Batista, Mick Foley, Triple H, and his own brother, Kane.