WWE Wrestlemina 34 Rumors: Are These Two Superstars Clashing in April?

(Photo: Facebook/Paige) Paige holds the now-retired WWE Divas Championship belt.

Fans are starting to think that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is building up an epic showdown for Wrestlemania 34.

Media outlets believe that the company is cooking up a feud fitting for its biggest pay-per-view event yet between two of its brightest superstars—Paige and Asuka—and doing it slowly but surely.

As Bleacher Report explained, Paige is returning to the company from a neck injury at a point in which the women's division is dominated by The Empress of Tomorrow.

The two are yet to exchange rows or blows, but it is only a matter of time before they collide with each other as WWE has begun pouring the fuel during Monday Night Raw where Paige and the Absolution watched from the ringside as Asuka defeated Alicia Fox.

With the Absolution's history, fans would expect The Anti-Diva and company to come to Fox's defense, but interestingly, they found it best not to interfere despite Asuka provoking them to do so.

The Bleacher Report says that WWE is taking its sweet time in setting up this feud and they should because the venue for an epic battle between the best performers in the division has to be Wrestlemania and nothing else.

The potential rivals are deemed the only NXT women's champions who never lost the title, making this showdown the dream match that fans never knew they wanted.

The feud is expected to be made all the more vicious with Asuka out for blood as she continues her undefeated streak and proves that she is the one to beat in the division.

On the other hand, Paige is coming back to reclaim what she knows is rightfully hers and The Empress of Tomorrow will definitely be a hurdle she would have to go through.

Fans are excited about the prospect and are on board with WWE's approach because this one is special. This makes the idea of their inevitable first confrontation all the more thrilling as their feud come to a head at Wrestlemania 34 next year.