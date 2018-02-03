WWE's Triple H Confirms When Ronda Rousey Starts Full-Time Pro Wrestling Training

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid WWE wrestlers Kelly Kelly and Triple H pose for photographers prior to ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange October 27, 2010.

Now that Ronda Rousey has officially stepped into the World Wrestling Entertainment ring, she can soon start her full-time training for her professional wrestling career.

Shortly after Rousey's appearance at the end of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match last Sunday, the company's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Triple H (whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque), confirmed when the MMA fighter was expected to start her training for upcoming pro wrestling matches.

In an interview with USA Today's For The Win, Triple H confirmed that Rousey would officially start training after wrapping up her acting duties for the movie "Mile 22."

"She'll be at the Performance Center, she'll be training and working with us every day. And we'll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation, if anything," Triple H said.

The WWE executive also confirmed previous rumors that Rousey had been to the company's Performance Center several times before her actual WWE appearance. However, those visits were not to start her formal training, as Triple H shared that Rousey, being his wife Stephanie McMahon's long-time friend, had once asked if she could hold her bachelorette party at the Performance Center.

As to how their official talks began about Rousey making the jump to WWE, Triple H said it happened "organically." He also shared that he had heard several times before from Rousey how she loved WWE way before they even signed the papers.

"And we had a discussion about it, and during that discussion, boy, it really started to come up that this is something she was not just throwing out there or suggesting – it was something that she really wanted to do," Triple H said.

Triple H also revealed how excited Rousey was during the few times she was at the Performance Center and said: "We've had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her."

While it has been confirmed that Rousey would soon start her stint at WWE, there are no reports yet about her first official match. However, there are rumors that the company is trying to seal a tag team consisting of Rousey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to go up against Triple H and McMahon for the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event on April 8.