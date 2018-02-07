'Wynonna Earp' Season 3 Premiere Date, News: Wynnona's Mother Back From the Dead?

Facebook/WynonnaEarp "Wynonna Earp" season 3 returns with mother Earp in the mix.

When Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) returns for season 3, she will have her mother by her side.

In the new season of "Wynonna Earp," the titular character will be accompanied by her mother when she faces the reincarnated outlaws that her great-great-grandfather killed in his time.

Wynonna's mother, Michelle, will be portrayed by "Reign" star Megan Follows, TVLine reports.

But the return of mother Earp should come as no surprise, since she already appeared in the season 2 finale where Wynonna talked to Michelle about the return of the villainous Bulshar.

Michelle was always presumed dead in the series, and since she's described as the "resurrected" mother Earp, fans expect that season 3 will tell the story of how she came back to life and how she ended up back with her daughter.

"Wynonna Earp" showrunner Emily Andras said that mother Earp will not be in good condition when they introduce her in season 3.

"Wrapped in a blanket, sitting in the middle of the wilderness staring out at a river... it's safe to say she's a bit broken — but in traditional Wynonna Earp fashion, hopefully broken in the most badass way possible," Andras revealed.

She also said that the ideas that Michelle gave Wynonna Earp about Bulshar will also be revealed in season 3.

Meanwhile, Tim Rozon — who plays Doc Holiday in the — has been teasing set photos on social media.

Rozon shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, confirming that the first week of filming for season 3 is finally done. The star has been posting photos since they started the works for season 3, and some of them are mostly playful.

He shared a close-up selfie of his co-cast member, Sofrano, with the caption that hints the actress took the photo without him knowing.

"Wynonna Earp" season 3 is expected to premiere this 2018 on Syfy.