Facebook/TheXFilesonFOX "X-Files" season 11 airs every Wednesday on FOX.

Series creator Chris Carter addresses Gillian Anderson's decision to exit the "X-Files" franchise. Meanwhile, Carter also gave details about what fans are in store for season 11.

The "X-Files" creator spoke out about Anderson, who portrays Agent Dana Scully, and her decision to leave the show after season 11. During a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA), Carter admitted that doing an installment of "X-Files" without Scully has never crossed his mind.

"For me, the show has always been Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully. So the idea of doing the show without her isn't something I've ever had to consider," Carter said.

The showrunner's statement could mean that Anderson's exit will put an end to the "X-Files" franchise. But in the meantime, fans can enjoy all the new episodes of "X-Files" season 11.

In an interview with Collider, Carter shared that there are two main themes that make up season 11.

"Certainly the political moment we find ourselves in inspired it. Technological advances inspired it. Those are the two main things that we decided to explore," Carter revealed.

Carter also said that season 11 will give their viewers more information about what's happening on the show ahead of the main characters, Mulder and Scully, giving them a chance to learn what happens early on.

"We now privilege the audience with knowledge that neither Mulder nor Scully have. Everything that happens to them now, through the ten episodes, will be with that privileged knowledge for the audience," Carter explained.

On the note that season 11 might be the last for "X-Files," Carter admitted that his practice is to treat every season as the last. So, while season 11 has yet to be confirmed the final installment for Mulder and Scully, fans can expect a proper end to the franchise with Carter's practice.

"X-Files" season 11 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.