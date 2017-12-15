'X-Men,' 'Avengers,' and 'Deadpool' Crossover: Disney Teases Possiblity after Acquiring FOX

Walt Disney Co confirms its acquisition of a large chunk of 21st Century FOX's business entities. The $52.4 billion deal, which closed on Thursday, Dec. 14, gives Disney full control of the "X-Men" and "Deadpool" franchise that FOX previously owned. The merger will make a crossover possible with Marvel's "Avengers."

The Walt Disney Company Disney CEO Robert Iger and FOX CEO Rupert Murdoch closed a billion dollar mega deal to merge their two companies.

Disney said in a press statement that "X-Men" and "Deadpool," along with "Fantastic Four," could finally join the "Avengers" in the Marvel family. The latter has been a Disney subsidiary since 2009. In announcing the monumental deal, the studio also teased that crossovers and a shared universe between the different properties is definitely on the table.

The Disney-FOX mega-merger also puts the Mouse House in control of production outfits like FOX Searchlight Pictures, FOX 2000, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Productions and Fox 21. Disney additionally becomes the new owner of FX Networks, National Geographic, FOX Sports, FOX Networks Group International and Hulu.

"Under one roof [we can] create richer, more complex worlds of inter-related characters and stories that audiences have shown they love," the press release underscored.

Following the announcement, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds posted a photo showing his character getting arrested near the Matterhorn in Disneyland. Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" creator James Gunn, on the other hand, said that he's pleased with the deal.

"While there are many aspects to Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox's assets, I am personally incredibly happy about it, for obvious reason," Gunn said. "Welcome home, old friends."

Some reactions to the mega-deal leaned towards the political, though. Writer, producer and director Judd Apatow said he's glad media mogul Rupert Murdoch no longer controls FOX, which he described as "toxic to our country and government." FOX is reputed as a political propaganda machine.

Not everyone, however, thinks highly of the Disney-FOX deal. Vox cited that FOX's TV network could die a slow death or the new management might threaten the fate of some of the fans' well-loved shows. Disney also prefers doing a few blockbuster films for profit than a series of quality movies for art or awards.