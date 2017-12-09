REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses during a red carpet for the movie "Mother!".

In a recent interview, award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed why she had decided to return to the "X-Men" franchise for her role as Mystique.

To address speculations that she might be returning to the Marvel movie universe, it has been confirmed that Lawrence is reprising her role as Mystique in the upcoming installment "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence revealed that director Simon Kinberg was one of the main reasons why she had decided to return to the movie franchise.

The actress shared: "Because when I was trying to talk Simon into directing, he said something like, 'If I direct it, you have to do it,' and I was like, 'Of course! Duh!' Then they offered me the movie, and I was like, 'G********!'"

Meanwhile, Lawrence also revealed that there were some other factors that had convinced her to join "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." The actress shared: "It was the fan base, though, too — the other reason was for the fans."

"Acting-wise it was the best experience I've had [on these films]. He's been writing these characters for so long and he knows them so deeply. I suddenly felt more connected to my character than I ever have been before," she added.

Lawrence also commented at the improvement in the production and filming of the movie that made the process "unrecognizable." She said that unlike some of the othe X-Men films, the schedule was being followed and "everything was organized." She added: "These movies have always been fun amidst chaos, and now they were fun with no chaos."

Lawrence's shape-shifting character is joined by other X-Men personalities such as Professor X (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), and Psylocke (Olivia Munn).

Meanwhile, the titular character is portrayed by "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is expected to premiere in the United States on Nov. 2, 2018.