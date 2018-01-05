'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' News: New Images Tease the Death of a Character

REUTERS/Hannah McKay Actor Sophie Turner arrives at a screening of X-Men Apocalypse at a cinema in London, Britain, May 9, 2016.

New images from "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" have been released.

The new photos feature some of the characters from the upcoming "X-Men" film, which is a sequel to 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse." The first image shows four of the main characters — Charles Xavier/Professor X (James McAvoy), Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Scott Summers/Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), and Ororo Munroe/Storm (Alexandra Shipp) — holding umbrellas while standing in the rain. Judging by the way they are dressed, it seems that something tragic has happened, and a friend has died.

The second image is a close-up shot of Raven/Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) with her trademark speckled blue skin and yellow eyes. The third photo is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, with director Simon Kinberg speaking to Michael Fassbender, who plays Erik Lensherr/Magneto.

The fourth photo shows a blonde Jessica Chastain in a building or house of sorts that has a huge hole in it. Chastain plays a shapeshifting alien named Smith. Not much else is known about her character. Finally, the fifth image features Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix (Sophie Turner) sitting alone in the rain. The look on her face indicates that she is going through tough times.

These are not the first images from the upcoming movie that have been released. Previous photos have shown Jean Grey in the form of her alter ego, Magneto lying unconscious on the ground, and Professor X encountering Smith.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is set a decade after the events of "Apocalypse," and follows Professor X's team of mutants going into space on a mission. Unfortunately, their mission does not go well, and a solar flare awakens the Phoenix within Jean Grey. Kinberg has said that the film pays more attention to the female characters of the "X-Men" universe and their relationships with one another.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 2.