'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' News: New Teaser Photos Reveal a Fiery Jean Grey

Reuters/HannahMcKay Sophie Turner plays as Jean Grey a.k.a. Dark Phoenix.

A fiery Jean Grey, aka Dark Phoenix, was seen in newly revealed teaser photos for the upcoming movie "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

The new movie will highlight Jean's (Sophie Turner) transition to Dark Phoenix. Apart from her fiery appearance, the teaser photos also suggested that the process will not be easy for the superhero.

Turner's Jean Grey was first introduced to the big screen in the 2016-released film "X-Men: Apocalypse." She was at the focal point of the story as it featured how she starts to develop her telepathic and telekinetic super powers with the guidance of Professor X (James McAvoy) and the other X-Men.

As the upcoming movie's title suggests, Marvel will delve deeper into the struggles Jean will face as she further develops her powers and uses them to fight the bad guys.

In the photo revealed via Entertainment Weekly, Jean is seen as being literally on fire as the Phoenix side of her is awakened. As the movie posters were unveiled, director Simon Kinberg also revealed that they had taken a relatively longer time for the post-production "to deliver on the nuance of the visual effects, not just the scale of them."

In another photo, Jean was seen in what seemed like a very disheartening moment for her as she cried under the rain. Turner revealed that one of the aspects the movie will tackle is Jean's struggle with having multiple personalities.

"So many scenes I have to go from broken-down Jean — that's when she's most subsceptible to Phoenix infiltrating her — to this confident, arrogant, judgmental character within milliseconds," Turner said.

As for the other characters in the film, Mystique's (Jennifer Lawrence) appearance obviously went through some changes as she had lesser scales on her face -- revealing more of Lawrence's face -- and is donning a loose bob cut.

Lawrence also commented on how her character had changed personality-wise in the upcoming movie. The actress said: "She's more maternal which surprised me. She starts to get more protective of the [school] children and Charles wants to push them to prove to the world that mutants can be good for humanity and I just see them as small children."

Other "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" photos that were revealed recently show the X-Jet traveling in the outer space, Jessica Chastain as a shape-shifting villain, and a funeral where Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) and Storm (Alexandra Shipp) meet.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" premieres on Nov. 2, 2018.