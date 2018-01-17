'X-Men Dark Phoenix' Plot Rumors: Which Characters Are Likely To Die In The Film?

Facebook/XmenMovies

Despite being one of the most highly-anticipated "X-Men" film, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will probably the darkest one to date. That means more death and destruction than the likes of "Logan" which was pretty brutal, to say the least.

Starting off with the new set of images released by 21st Century Fox showing some of the cast attending what appears to be a funeral. The image features Professor Xavier, Nightcrawler, Storm, and Cyclops all clad in black. Noticeably absent are Jean Grey, Beast, and Mystique, which could suggest that one of them will die during the film.

Prime candidate for this is Jean Grey although as the eponymous Phoenix, her death wouldn't really bother most fans if they have at least an inkling of what a phoenix is.

Next up on the possible death list is Mystique for reasons both on-screen and off-screen. Actress Jennifer Lawrence previously stated her exit from the franchise due to her contract ending and her reluctance to wearing blue body paint. However, it appears she had a change of heart and went through with the film – possibly to kill her character off in full Han Solo fashion in order to remove the need for her to appear in the next film.

Finally there's Magneto, who after the events of "X-Men: Apocalypse" has taken a very different turn than the mutant-supremacist Magneto portrayed by Ian McKellen. It's been revealed that at the start of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" that Magneto is living on the island of Genosha, where he's formed a safe haven for mutants.

It's likely that this is where Jean ends up after becoming the Dark Phoenix and it will be up to the Master of Magnetism to put a stop her. Magneto will likely suffer the same fate as Patrick Stewart's Professor X in "X-Men: The Last Stand" if he ever tries to put a stop on Jean's rampage.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is set to premiere on Nov. 2, 2018.