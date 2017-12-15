Reuters/Hannah McKay Simon Kinberg promises "Dark Phoenix" will revolve around female characters.

The director of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," Simon Kinberg, said the film will center around the female characters of the franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kinberg revealed that he's making sure Sophie Turner's Jean will be at the center of it all, complemented by the other female characters such as Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Jessica Chastain's secret villain.

"I really wanted to acknowledge the strength of the women in the comic and in the actresses that we have and the central storyline demands it," Kinberg explained.

Turner also shared that she's excited about the film and that it's one that will bring a revelation to the genre of superhero movies. The actress then talked about how her character and Chastain's villain has a big impact on the film.

"It's really interesting to have those two characters be kind of the two biggest characters in the movie and both be female and so layered and so complex," Turner explained.

Meanwhile, Chastain admits that the female-oriented script was what sealed the deal for her in taking her villainous role.

The actress also teased that "Dark Phoenix" passes the Bechdel test — where the film features two or more female characters who discuss anything but men — and that there aren't a lot of comic book movies that are the same.

Although excited, Turner admits that she is challenged to play the role of Jean in the movie because of the big changes that will happen to her character.

"It's about the butterfly effect of this thing happening. ... "I have to go from broken-down Jean to this confident, arrogant, know-it-all character within milliseconds," Turner revealed in an interview with E! News.

Turner's Jean Grey is said to be both hero and villain of the film, while Chastain's alien shape-shifter villain will try to take advantage of the X-Men member's dark side.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is slated to premiere on Nov. 2, 2018.