'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Updates: Movie to Cast Spotlight on Female Characters

Facebook/X-Men The Dark Phoenix A promotional image for Fox's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," which is slated to arrive in November next year.

The upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" saga movie will not only cast the spotlight on Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) but on the other women of the X-Men universe, too.

While there have been several "X-Men" movies released through the years, many fans complained that they had less than impressive storytelling, a rather confusing timeline, and, more importantly, disregarded the relevance of the female characters. However, things may change beginning with next year's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" as the movie will cast the spotlight on the so-called girl power.

To recall, when Fox first tackled the "Dark Phoenix Saga" in "X-Men: The Last Stand," Jean Grey ended up as a supporting character only in the movie. However, things will be different in next year's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" as the movie will finally bring Jean Grey and other female X-Men members in the center of the story's events.

"I really wanted to acknowledge the strength of the women in the comic and in the actresses that we have and the central storyline demands it," Simon Kinberg, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix's" writer and director, said in an interview.

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that the upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will be an opportunity for the Fantastic Four to be a part of the X-Men universe. With Disney reportedly already in the final stages of acquiring the film and television assets of 21st Century Fox, including the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four," which Fox acquired through a deal with Marvel in the past, some suspect that the "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" may feature a crossover involving the "Fantastic Four" characters in one way or another.

However, as rumors also claim that Disney's negotiation with Fox does not include the "Fantastic Four" franchise, it remains to be seen whether this will really be the case.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is slated to hit the theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.