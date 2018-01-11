'X-Men' Kitty Pryde Solo Movie Rumors: 'Deadpool' Director Tim Miller To Helm The Film

YouTube/Movieclips Ellen Page as Kitty Pryde on 'X-Men: The Last Stand'

Despite an impending buyout, it's still business as usual at 21st Century Fox as the studio is reportedly working on a new "X-Men" film based on the character Kitty Pryde a.k.a. Shadowcat. The film is reportedly in development and is set to be directed by "Deadpool" Tim Miller.

According to Collider, Miller is currently working on the film for 21st Century Fox, but with the possible acquisition of the company's film business on the horizon, the film's fate may change. So far, the deal has yet to reveal its plans with regards to Fox's ongoing projects which could lead to the film being scrapped altogether.

That being said, Disney might still choose to continue the film's development and release it as one of the first "X-Men" film under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, the company has a penchant for making use of its newly acquired properties as seen with its acquisition of Marvel and Lucasfilm.

The film won't be the first time Kitty appeared on the big screen having been featured in "X-Men" and "X2." However, it was during "X-Men: The Last Stand" that the character, portrayed by Ellen Page, played a more integral role. If the film does go through, there is currently no word on if Page will reprise the role.

Kitty's power allows her to pass through solid objects and has since risen to lead the X-Men in the comics. She also has a romantic linked with fellow X-Men Colossus who himself appeared in Miller's "Deadpool." Whether this aspect of her character will be used in the film is also still to be seen.

The "X-Men" Kitty Pryde film will also be one of the few times one of the franchise's characters received standalone films with the others being the critically lauded "Logan," and the upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."