'X-Men' Producer Says She Would Love to Work with Marvel's Kevin Feige

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is interviewed at a Marvel press line during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014.

"X-Men" producer Lauren Shuler Donner said that she will be more than pleased to work with her former protégé and current Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige. Disney's recent acquisition of 20thCentury Fox brings the "X-Men" franchise under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it will take until sometime next year for this deal to be finalized.

The recent deal between Disney and Fox means that the mutant superhero team may now join the other Marvel superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Donner, who owns The Donner Company with her husband Richard, said in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes that she's excited to bring her expertise to the MCU and work with Feige, who used to work as an assistant for her.

Asked if she would be willing to work with Feige in a future project, Donner said: "Sure, why not? Look, it's 18 months away, so who knows. For me, I think Bob Iger is one of the smartest men in the country. Alan Horn's an old friend. Kevin Feige was my intern and assistant and then my associate producer on the first 'X-Men.' Kevin and I started the 'X-Men' together, so for me if we work with Kevin, I'm happy."

The Donners developed and produced every installment of Fox's "X-Men" franchise, including TV shows "Legion" and "The Gifted." The franchise started with the 2000 "X-Men" film by director Bryan Singer, which she produced with Feige. Before their first collaboration, Feige worked as an assistant for Donner. Over the next few years, he served as a producer in other Marvel movies until he was appointed as the new president of production for Marvel Studios in 2007.

Since the Disney and Fox deal, none of the studios has given details about how the "X-Men" franchise will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the merger expected to be finalized in 2019, however, fans can expect their dream "X-Men" and "Avengers" crossover to come to life in the near future.