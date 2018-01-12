'X-Men' Spinoff Movie 'The New Mutants' Has a New Release Date

Facebook/NewMutantsFilm "The New Mutants" premieres in April 2018.

The "X-Men" film "The New Mutants" has a new release date. Earlier this week, Fox shook up the release schedule of its X-Men movies, giving "Deadpool 2," "Gambit" and "The New Mutants" new opening dates.

According to reports, "The New Mutants'" potential international market partially influenced Fox's decision to move the film's release date from April 13 to Feb. 22, 2019. With its original opening day of April 13, the film's release would have overlapped with that of "Deadpool 2" in certain countries.

Fox also announced this week that "Deadpool 2," which was originally slated for release on June 1, will now open in theaters on May 18. While the studio moved the "Deadpool" sequel's release up by two weeks, it pushed the release of the "Gambit" solo movie from Feb. 14, 2019 to June 7, 2019.

Inspired by the fictional comic book story "The Demon Bear Saga," "The New Mutants" is shaping up to be one of the scariest "X-Men" spinoffs yet. Last year, director and co-writer Josh Boone described the first installment in the "X-Men" horror trilogy as a "full-fledged horror movie," and Fox's vision to make it as scary as possible is said to be one of the reasons for its decision to move its release date.

"We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different," said Boone in an interview before production on the movie officially kicked off July last year.

Promo materials for "The New Mutants" tease a spooky film, with creepy visuals of bodies clawing towards the protagonist. However, Fox reportedly wants to add more scares to the film to make it a full-blown horror flick, hence its decision to release it at a much later date.

"The New Mutants" focuses on a group of teenage mutants who must learn to control their powers.