Xbox Announces Deals With Gold Promo for This Week

Microsoft is still giving out discounts in their weekly Deals With Gold for Xbox Live subscribers, even as the other game sellers are wrapping up what remains of their Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales.

The selection is notable for its lack of triple A titles, but there are a few gems that stand out this early in the Holiday shopping season. Some of them are even discounted by as much as 80 percent, as listed out on this week's Xbox Deals With Gold update.

Xbox/Microsoft Microsoft's regular Deals With Gold promo offers savings of up to 50–75% in the Xbox Store with exclusive discounts on games.

Xbox One owners can spend as little as $3 to get a quality platforming puzzle in "Never Alone: Kisima Ingitchuna." Players take on a role of a young girl from the Inupiat, an Alaskan native people, as she crosses obstacles with her faithful arctic fox.

It's the first ever video game made with the help of the Inupiat people, as Gamespot points out.

The game's expansion, "Never Alone: Foxtales," expand on her quest to put an end to the unending blizzard that threatens their way of life. The expansion is also included in this week's sale and is marked down by 50 percent, down to $2.

For those who haven't bought the game before, the "Never Alone Arctic Collection" is a better deal. The bundle puts together both "Never Alone: Kisima Ingitchuna" and the "Foxtales" DLC in one affordable $3.6 set, discounted this week.

Xbox One players also have the "Mordheim" series on discount this week, with "Mordheim: City of the Damned" discounted by 75 percent. It's content packs, "Mordheim: Undead" and "Mordheim: Witch Hunters," are also available and on sale at a 33 percent discount for both.

Xbox 360 games, meanwhile, are discounted for as much as 90 percent for games including "Conan," "ArcaniA," "Frontlines" and that movie tie-in game "Rio." The biggest savings, however, are still the games that are offered free for download with the Xbox Games With Gold promo.