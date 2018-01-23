While 2017 was already a big year for the Xbox Backwards Compatibility program in terms of releases, Microsoft is stepping it up this year with more titles coming to the library. Early this month, the Xbox team is already bringing six new Xbox 360 titles to the Xbox One, with more coming.

With Microsoft proving that they can reliably port Xbox 360 games to the latest generation console, the Xbox One Backward Compatibility feature has gone on to become one of the most popular updates for the Xbox One, as Microsoft's Major Nelson noted in his blog.

Steam/Sniper Elite V2/Rebellion "Sniper Elite V2" is now available to Xbox One players as part of Microsoft's Backwards Compatibility library.

A full list of the games made backward compatible with the Xbox One has just been updated as recently as Thursday, Jan. 18, with three new games for the latest update, as Gamespot noted. That already makes for six games released for the program in January, and the month's not even over yet.

Headlining the past week's releases is "Far Cry 2," the sandbox action shooter that will eventually establish the aerial stunts and freedom of movement that will characterize the series. As an early release of the franchise, this "Far Cry" installment was more realistic than arcade-like, as The Xbox Hub notes.

Running the game is simple for players who still have the physical copy. The Xbox 360 disc will work just as well on the Xbox One after the Backwards Compatibility release for "Far Cry 2," so it's just a matter of popping the disc in and starting up the game.

Another noteworthy release this month is "Sniper Elite V2," the installment of the "Sniper Elite" franchise that gained it many fans, thanks to its World War II setting and well-tuned sniping mechanics.

For digital copies, Xbox Live members who already have the games should be able to see them in the Ready to Download area of the My Games and Apps screen.