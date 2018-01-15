Xbox Duke Controller Will Be Making A Comeback With Modern Features

YouTube/Hyperkin A still from the early video teaser for the upcoming 2017 version of The Duke controller for Xbox.

Recent reports have revealed that among the many pieces of technology that were featured in this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), some noted that it looks like the original Xbox one controller known as Duke will be making a comeback. Further reports also reveal that it has been loaded with some modern updates.

"I discovered to my horror and fascination that The Duke was an object of nostalgia and comfort and happiness and childhood memories, and all these people with big hands saying it was the only controller that was comfortable," co-creator of Xbox Seamus Blackley told CNET. "I contacted Phil [Spencer, Head of Xbox], who was a buddy of mine, and asked, 'Phil, is this crazy enough to do?' and some of the hardware guys who were there when the Xbox was on the drawing board said we should absolutely do it."

As a result of their conversation, the Duke will be making a comeback, this time with modern features. Further reports reveal that the Duke will still feature the same button placement, but will now showcase two tiny shoulder buttons to replace the black and white buttons from the previous and older version. Furthermore, it seems that they have also made the controller lighter than the predecessor. One unique and unexpected feature lays in the middle of the controller, where there is a huge circle that plays the bootup screen of the original console when it is pressed.

Compatibility with the new Duke controller should not be an issue as it will work with PC, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. However, it seems that it will only work with a wired micro USB connection, presumably to maximize the nostalgia that the gamepad offers. The Xbox Duke controller will be released by the end of March for $70. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.