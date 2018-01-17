Xbox Exec Confirms Nintendo Switch Outsold Xbox One, PS4 in December 2017

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon More video game ports will arrive to Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Market research company NPD Group has yet to release its statistics on which gaming console sold the most number of units during the busiest time in the market last year -- the month of December. However, confirmation that the portable hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, had emerged as the biggest winner for that month has already come out, and it was from an unlikely source: Xbox's marketing boss, Aaron Greenberg.

In a social media post through Twitter, Greenberg thanked "everyone who helped support @Xbox One this holiday." In the same tweet, the Xbox executive implied that he had already seen the the NPD Group report for December 2017 and confirmed that it was the company's "highest Xbox One December console share ever."

Was trying to just thank folks for supporting us and the incredible success following the launch of Xbox One X. But yes Xbox outsold PS4 in December for Gen 8 consoles according to NPD data, while Nintendo also had a great month as Switch had most overall units. — Aaron Greenberg

Without a direct reference to Xbox One being the no. 1 selling console last month, a fan replied to Greenberg's tweet saying: "Based on this tweet I have a feeling the number 1 selling console is either the Switch or PS4."

Greenberg then tweeted back and said: "Was trying to just thank folks for supporting us and the incredible success following the launch of Xbox One X."

The marketing executive also confirmed that the Xbox One had "outsold" the PlayStation 4 console for the December 2017 period based on NPD Group's statistics. However, Greenberg added: "Nintendo also had a great month as Switch had most overall units."

Reports noted that the December 2017 sales record, based on Greenberg's posts, came as a surprise considering that Sony's PS4 had seen a record-breaking month in November 2017. Early last month, Sony confirmed that the cumulative sales of the PS4 had already reached 70.6 million worldwide as of Dec. 3 last year.

However, the following month, Greenberg's posts suggest the PS4 came in third, below the Switch and Xbox One, in terms of the number of units sold.

Meanwhile, the market success of the Nintendo Switch is expected to continue in 2018. According to reports, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima confirmed that they were looking to sell another 20 million units of Switch consoles in 2018.