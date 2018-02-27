Xbox Games Pass News: 'Sea Of Thieves' Headlines March Line Up

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame A screenshot of the upcoming video game developed by Rare, 'Sea of Thieves.'

February is almost over which means a boatload of new titles for the Xbox Gamepass. And speaking of boatload, headlining the March line-up is none other than Rare's highly anticipated pirate adventure, "Sea of Thieves."

The open-world scallywag simulator is set to make its way to the Xbox One and PC next month and will serve as the flagship, no pun intended, of Microsoft's new initiative to bring its first-party Xbox One exclusives to the Game Pass at launch.

"Sea of Thieves" is a pirate-themed action-adventure cooperative multiplayer game played from a first-person perspective. Players will be able to traverse and explore an open world via a pirate ship filling different roles such as steering, hoisting sails, navigation, firing cannons and other tasks.

Players can also embark on quests as well as engage in combat all the while doing what pirates are good at, which is collecting loot. The game features a cartoonish style and exaggerated physics engine allowing for wholesome fun for all ages.

Subscribers to the Game Pass will be able to play the title starting March 20, the same day that it releases in retail and digital stores. To pass the time, Microsoft will also release a number of other titles for players to enjoy.

These included the infamous Xbox timed exclusive "Rise of the Tomb Raider," Microsoft Studios, "Super Lucky's Tale" and Capcom's "Resident Evil Revelations 2." Joining these titles are 2016's graphics thriller "Oxenfree," side-scrolling shooter "The Final Station," fishing simulator "Euro Fishing," and the classic Sonic game, Sonic CD.

The Xbox Game Pass was recently embroiled in controversy after several retail stores boycotted Microsoft's products over potential lost game sales. By releasing the Game Pass, the retailers complained that Microsoft will not only eat through their new game sales but used-games sales as well.

Game Pass subscriptions cost $10. Interested gamers can also avail of a for a 14-day free trial to check out the service.