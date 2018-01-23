Xbox Games with Gold 2018 News: Microsoft Expected to Release February Lineup Soon

Ubisoft Ubisoft's "Zombi" is still available for free download as a part of January 2018's Xbox's Game with Gold program.

As the first month of 2018 tapers towards its end, Xbox Live members are already anticipating what games they will receive for free for the month of February. While there are no leaks yet on what free games Microsoft will release as part of its monthly Games with Gold program, it is believed that an announcement is imminent.

The list of Xbox's Games with Gold for the month of January was revealed on December 22, and it is believed that Microsoft will release the list for next month before this month is over as well. Nonetheless, even though it is already certain that an announcement will be made, it remains unclear what games will make it to the list.

While fans are predicting what games will be part of the Xbox Games with Gold for February, they will remain speculations for now as long as there are no leaks. With the list sometimes including recently released games, it is said that there is nothing indicating that this will be the case for the February lineup.

What is certain, though, is that the game "Zombi" will still be a part of Xbox Games with Gold lineup for February. Although the game is a part of Xbox Games with Gold for January 2018, its availability for download extends until February 15, technically making it a part of the list.

Meanwhile, the other games included in the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2018 are still available for download. Apart from "Zombi," Xbox Live Gold members can still download "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III" and the backwards-compatible game "Army of Two," both of which will be available until January 31.

Xbox's Games with Gold is a program that rewards Xbox Live members with free games every month. Two of the released games belong to the Xbox 360 era, which can still be played on Xbox One consoles, thanks to their backward-compatibility.

According to Microsoft, the free games amount to a total of $700 per year.