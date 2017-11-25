Xbox 'Games With Gold' December 2017: 'Back to the Future' and Three More Video Games Are Free Next Month

Telltale Games via Microsoft Store A gameplay still from Telltale Games' "Back to the Future: The Game."

The video game release of "Back to the Future" and three more titles are now available for free as they are on Microsoft's 'Games with Gold' December 2017 lineup.

Games with Gold is an exclusive promo for Xbox Live Gold subscribers where they are given up to four free games every month. With barely a week left before December arrives, Microsoft has announced its upcoming lineup of free games that is headlined by Telltale Games' "Back to the Future: The Game."

Like with other Telltale projects, the classic movie franchise "Back to the Future" was presented in a completely new light. The developer made "Back to the Future" into an episodic graphic adventure video game played from a third-person perspective, and gamers will be controlling Marty McFly, who was portrayed by Michael J. Fox in the movies.

Players will have to guide and help Marty complete goals in the game. To do that, they will need to be keen in looking out for possible clues in his surroundings. Talking to non-player characters will also help Marty extract information and get tips to solve puzzles and finish quests.

While "Back to the Future: The Game" was also released on the Xbox 360 in 2015, Major Nelson's announcement only indicated that the title will be free for Xbox Live Gold members with Xbox One consoles.

Joining "Back to the Future: The Game" as a freebie on Xbox One next month is Fatshark's "Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide" -- a multiplayer-only game which requires a team of four players to defeat the rodent-like enemy named Skaven.

According to Major Nelson, Xbox One players with Xbox Live Gold accounts can play "End Times -- Vermintide" for free for the entire month of December while "Back to the Future: The Game" can be accessed from Dec. 16 to Jan. 15.

As for Xbox 360 players on Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft will offer the rhythm action game "Child of Eden" as well as the hack and slash title "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death" for free on Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31, respectively. Xbox One players can also access both of these games through the platform's backward compatibility program.