Xbox Games With Gold December 2017 Lineup Announced

Major Nelson/Microsoft For the month of December, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games as part of the Games With Gold promo.

December is finally here and that means a new batch of games for Xbox Live Gold members. A total of five Games with Gold titles will be available this month for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 with one being carried over from last month, and of course, all titles are playable for free to subscribers.

First off are the Xbox One titles headlined by Fatshark's 2015 shooter "Warhammer: End Times – Verminitide." Set in the fantasy Warhammer universe, the multiplayer-only title follows a similar structure to Valve's "Left 4 Dead" where teams of four players are pitted against seemingly endless hordes of enemies, this time being the Skaven, a race of rodent-like monstrous creatures.

The game will be joined by the interactive comedy graphic adventure games "Tales from the Borderlands" and "Back to the Future: The Game" 30th Anniversary Edition. The former will be available through Dec. 15 while the latter will be available starting Dec. 16 up until Jan. 15.

As for the Xbox 360, the rhythm action game "Child of Eden" will be available from Dec. 1 through Dec. 15. It is followed by 2013 action adventure hack and slash game "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death" which will be available from Dec. 16 up until Dec. 31. "Child of Eden" is also available to Xbox One owner's thanks to the Xbox Backwards Compatibility program.

In addition to the free Games with Gold titles Games with Gold titles, Microsoft has rolled out the latest weekly Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals, with titles like "Never Alone," "Mordheim: City of the Damned," and "EarthLock: Festival of Magic" discounted this week. Xbox Live Gold subscribers can also get exclusive discounts to game titles.

Subscription rates for Xbox Live Gold currently start at $9.99 for one month, $24.99 for three months, and $59.99 for a whole year.