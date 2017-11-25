Xbox Games With Gold December 2017: 'Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide,' 'Child of Eden' and More

(Photo: Fatshark) A screenshot from "Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide," a game offered for free in the Xbox Games with Gold program for the month of December.

Microsoft is giving Xbox Games with Gold members quite the Christmas gift for the holiday season by offering a batch of high-rated and acclaimed games for free.

For the whole month of December, subscribers of the Xbox One console can enjoy "Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide," the co-op focused first-person shooter action video game released in 2015 to critical acclaim.

It was only last year that this Xbox Games with Gold freebie got the console treatment. With a sequel titled "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" due next year, it will be a great way for players who are yet to explore this corner of the Warhammer Fantasy realm to catch up to the folks of Ubersreik.

Xbox One owners will also get for free the hit "Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition," available to grab from Dec. 16 to Jan. 15.

Needless to say, this game is based on the cult-favorite classic franchise centered on Marty McFly and Doc Brown's time-travelling adventures with stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd featured.

This Xbox Games with Gold freebie is set six months after the events of "Back to the Future III," which sees the DeLorean time machine seemingly returning to Hill Valley on its own.

For the folks who still rock the Xbox 360, Microsoft is offering them two games as well, which should also be downloadable for free by the Xbox One players, thanks to backward compatibility.

During the first half of December, Xbox Games with Gold members with the last-generation console can download the 2011 rhythm action multi-sensory shooter "Child of Eden," where players get to dive into "a visual matrix of synchronized music and mind-blowing visuals."

Xbox Games with Gold subscribers can end the year by saving the world from an ancient industrial evil in the 2013 action-adventure hack and slash game "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death."