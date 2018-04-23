Xbox Games With Gold for May 2018: 'Metal Gear Solid 5,' 'Vanquish' and More

It's a still a week to go until May arrives, but Microsoft has already laid out the list of games coming free to Xbox Live Gold members next month. Like always, there will be two new titles for the Xbox One and two for the Xbox 360, plus one more game getting carried over from last month's Games with Gold promo.

First up is "Super Mega Baseball 2," coming to Xbox Live Gold subscribers for free starting May 1, and will go on being free to download until the end of the month. America's venerable sport in video game form is a steal this May for Gold members, and these members will have until May 31 to nab the title for free on the Xbox One, too.

Steam/Konami "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain" is part of the Xbox Games With Gold Promo giveaway for subscribers for the upcoming month of May.

Interestingly enough, this is one of the rare times that a game will be launching straight into the Games With Gold promo for the Xbox One. "Super Mega Baseball 2" is coming out on May 1 for the PC and PlayStation 4 as well, and it was developed by Metalhead Software.

The headliner for this coming month for Xbox Live Gold members has got to be "Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain." This award-winning game will be free on Xbox One for Gold subscribers starting May 16 and will remain so until June 15, as IGN noted.

Many gamers already consider this coming month worth it, especially for the free "Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain" alone, as this title from Konami is considered a modern classic for the series.

For the Xbox 360, this upcoming month's "Sega Vintage collection" is represented by "Streets of Rage," a classic brought to the previous generation of Xbox that is also playable on the Xbox One, thanks to backward compatibility. "Streets of Rage" will be free starting May 1, and will remain that way until May 15.

Microsoft Xbox Live Gold members can get up to 0 in free games during a year of membership including backward compatible Xbox 360 games for the Xbox One with the Games With Gold promo.

Finally, there's "Vanquish," an excellent cover-based shooter from acclaimed developer Platinum. "Vanquish" is one of the faster third-person shooters out there, and Platinum's distinct flair makes this game one of the more stylish games for the Xbox 360, too.

This game is also playable both on the Xbox 360 or Xbox One and will be free for Xbox Live Gold Members from May 16 until the end of the month.

From the April Games With Gold collection, "The Witness" will be carried over the following month and will remain free to download for Gold members until May 15. Since it's still April. there's a handful of days left for Xbox players to nab "Assassin's Creed Syndicate" and "Dead Space 2" before they get phased out in time for the May 2018 line-up of free games, as Gamespot reminded Xbox fans everywhere.

All in all, gamers can get over $79 worth of Xbox games for free with this line-up of titles coming this May, as Microsoft's trailer shows below. Collecting all these titles opens up a possible 3400 gamerscore, too, at no additional cost for Xbox Live Gold members, starting this coming May 1.