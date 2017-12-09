(Photo: Telltale Games) An image from "Tales from the Borderlands."

Xbox Games with Gold subscribers would want to make sure they grab these three amazing games for free before the offer ends.

For starters, "Child of Eden," the much-loved rhythm action game created by "Rez" creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi, is available for download for Xbox 360 players up to Dec. 15.

This "Xbox Games with Gold" freebie is one of the highly anticipated and biggest games to come out in 2011 owing to its innovative graphics, music and gameplay that won the title a number of awards.

Described as a "multi-sensory shooter," "Child of Eden" gives players the chance to dive into a" visual matrix of synchronized music and mind-blowing visuals."

Xbox One players, on the other hand, can download for free a couple of well-received titles as well. Although Xbox Games with Gold members would want to grab "Tales from the Borderlands: Complete Season" first, because it will not be free anymore after Dec. 15.

Developed by Telltale Games, this is the spinoff to the hit "Borderlands" series by Gearbox Software. This version, which includes all five parts of the episode game, has been available for free since Nov. 16.

The official description for the Xbox Games with Gold offering reads:

Set on the unforgiving world of Pandora after the events seen in Borderlands 2, this is a story full of Borderlands' trademark humor, following two adventurers on their quest for greatness. You'll play as Rhys, a Hyperion 'suit' with dreams of being the next Handsome Jack, and Fiona, a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle. Thrown together as unwilling partners in an adventure to recover cash they both think is theirs, their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you'll encounter, in this new take on the award-winning universe created by Gearbox Software.

Xbox Games with Gold members will not have to wait until the second half of December to get the acclaimed epic co-operative action combat adventure "Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide" because the title is now available for free to Xbox One players for the whole month.

In this Xbox Games with Gold offering, players will be tasked to free the once proud city of Ubersreik from the grip of the ruthless Skaven army.

The official description for "Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide" reads:

Team up with 3 friends and work together to thin out the ratmen's forces and drive them out of the city. Assume the role of one of five heroes, and hack, slash, smash, burn and pierce the vile Skaven using a multitude of weapons. Fight your way through the city of Ubersreik, from the top of the Magnus Tower to the bowels of the Under Empire. This is our last stand and only you can stem the Vermintide.

The latter half of December would not be so bad either with "Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition" and "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death" to be offered for free in the Xbox Games with Gold program in the final two weeks of the year.