Xbox Games With Gold January 2018 Free Games List Released

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Microsoft displays consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing.

Xbox Live Gold members will be happy to know that a month's worth of free games has arrived for them this January.

According to GameSpot, Xbox Live Gold subscribers who have the Xbox One at their disposal can play three games this January free of charge. The first one is the 30th Anniversary Edition of "Back to the Future: The Game." The title was released for free back in December and remains available for members until Jan. 15.

The second game on the Xbox One is "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III," which is available the entire month of January. In the game, players control the titular monster hunter in Borgovia as a cult prophesizes the apocalypse in connection to a mysterious, dangerous creature. Van Helsing must track this villain down and stop the end of the world. The PC version of the game has a 64 rating on Metacritic based on reviews from 34 critics, indicating mixed or average reviews.

The third game on the Xbox One is "Zombi." Originally released in August 2015, the title is a first-person shooter (FPS) that boasts both horror and an interesting gameplay mechanic. Players control survivors and kill zombies that come their way. But, when they get infected, the player takes control of a different survivor, which means they can hunt down and kill their old characters. The game, which will be available for free from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15, has a 72 rating on Metacritic based on reviews from 18 critics, indicating mixed or average reviews.

On the Xbox 360, members of the Xbox Live Gold program can play "Tomb Raider: Underworld" free of charge from Jan. 1 to 15. The single-player action-adventure game, which was released back in November 2008, puts players into the shoes of Lara Croft. It allows players to interact with the world around them, solve puzzles and take down enemies that get in her way. On Metacritic, the title has a score of 76 based on reviews from 57 critics, indicating generally favorable reviews.

Finally, "Army of Two" will be available from Jan. 16 to 31 for Xbox 360 owners. In the game, players must rely on a partnership in order to accomplish their goals. Based on reviews from 76 critics, the title has a score of 72 on Metacritic, indicating mixed or average reviews.