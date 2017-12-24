(Photo: Microsoft) A screenshot from "Tomb Raider Underworld," one of the Xbox Games with Gold free games for the month of January, 2018.

The new year will be chock-full of free games and Microsoft's kicks off 2018 with a set of compelling freebies for members of its Xbox Games with Gold program.

For the Xbox One folks, the fun begins with a free download of the 2015 action-adventure role-playing game "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III," officially marking its debut in the current-generation console.

Available for the whole month of January, this Xbox Games with Gold freebie finds Val Helsing in the face of "the darkest secret about the birth of the modern Borgovia" as he prevents the end of times orchestrated by a former ally from gripping the land.

Then from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15, Xbox Games with Gold members can bask in the gory glory of an undead-infected London with the first-person survival horror video game "Zombi" up for grabs.

Xbox 360 players, on the other hand, will be dealing with a different breed of monsters come January. During the first half of the month, Xbox Games with Gold subscribers who still rock the last-gen console will have to fight off the Norse realm's most mysterious and powerful in "Tomb Raider Underworld" where they take on the role of Lara Croft tasked to get a hold of the Mjolnir, Thor's hammer.

As the second half of January rolls in, Xbox 360 owners will get to play mercenary, travel the globe and uncover a conspiracy that threatens the entire world in the 2008 third-person co-op shooter game "Army of Two."

The Xbox 360 offerings of the Xbox Games with Gold program next month will be available on the Xbox One as well, thanks to backward compatibility. With that said, owners of the current-gen console will get to enjoy a total of four free games this January to start the year right.

While waiting, Xbox Games with Gold members should make sure to pick up the December freebies "Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide" and "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death" available up to the end of the month and "Back to the Future: The Game" until Jan. 15.