Xbox Games With Gold January 2018 Lineup Now Available

Xbox/Microsoft Xbox Live is celebrate the new year with a great collection of games coming to the Games with Gold program in January 2018.

The first batch of free games for the January 2018 Xbox Games with Gold are now available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Three titles are currently available for download one of which is carried over from last month's lineup.

First up is "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3" which is now available for the Xbox One. Based on the character from Bram Stoker's "Dracula," the game puts players in the shoes of a famous monster hunter in a journey to take down one of his toughest foes yet. An enhanced version of the game will also be available for the Xbox One X.

On the other hand, Xbox 360 owners will receive Square Enix's "Tomb Raider Underworld" for free. The game follows Lara Croft as she tries to prevent a forgotten power being unleashed that could destroy civilization. The game is also available for Xbox One owners thanks to Microsoft's backwards compatibility program.

Joining these two titles is the episodic graphic adventure game, "Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition." The game was is part of December 2017's free Xbox One Games with Gold titles and will be available for free until Jan. 15.

Other titles set to arrive this month are the third-person shooter "Army of Two" and the survival horror game "Zombi." "Army of Two" follows two mercenaries fighting through war, political turmoil, and a conspiracy from 1993 to 2009 and will be available on both the Xbox One and Xbox 360 from Jan. 16 to Jan. 31.

"Zombi" puts players in the shoes of people trapped in London after a zombie outbreak. The game will be available exclusively for the Xbox One starting Jan. 16 to Jan. 31.

Games with Gold titles are exclusively available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Gamers can also get exclusive discounts and perks when they subscribe to the service.