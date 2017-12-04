Xbox Games with Gold News: All The Free Games Available Right Now

Fatshark via Microsoft Promo image for "Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide"

As the first week of December unfolds, players subscribed to Xbox Live Gold can now start playing a new set of games for free.

One of the perks of paying extra bucks for an Xbox Live Gold membership is having a continuous flow of free games every month for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms.

For this month, the set of free games that can now be accessed include "Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide" on Xbox One and "Child of Eden" on Xbox 360. Thanks to backward compatibility, however, Xbox One players can also play "Child of Eden" for free.

"Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide" is Fatshark's first-person shooter that was originally released in 2015 for the PC and made available for consoles the following year. The game is primarily set in an era called the End Times and can only be played in a multiplayer mode where players need to be part of a team of four. It features five distinct heroes with different skills named the Witch Hunter, Empire Soldier, Dwarf Ranger, Waywatcher, and Bright Wizard.

Meanwhile, the 2011-released "Child of Eden" is described as a rhythm action game where players are tasked to shoot random objects that produce music when hit. The musical video game also features a plot about a character named Lumi - the first human born outside Earth.

"Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide" will be available for free until the end of the month while "Child of Eden" is accessible until Dec. 15. Also, all five seasons of "Tales From the Borderlands," which was part of last month's set of free games, are still available on Xbox One until Dec. 15.

Xbox One players have another free game coming up on Dec. 16, and that is Telltale Games' "Back to the Future: The Game." It will be available until Jan. 15, 2018. Also on Dec. 16, Xbox 360 players are getting "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death" as their second free game, and it will be accessible at no cost until Dec. 31.