Xbox Games With Gold News: Microsoft Reveals Lineup of Free Games for January 2018

Neocore Games Promo image for 'The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III'

Xbox players with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions now have a list of free games that will be available in January 2018.

For the entire month of January, Xbox One players subscribed to Xbox Live Gold can access "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III" for free through the Games with Gold promo. The title is the third installment in Neocore Games' gothic-noir adventure franchise.

The "Van Helsing III" base game comes with six fighting classes, namely the Protector, the Bounty Hunter, the Phlogistoneer, the Constructor, the Elementalist and the Umbralist. One of its main goals is to defeat the arch-villain who used to be the protagonist's ally.

Meanwhile, Xbox One players gets "Zombi" as their second free game from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15. As the title suggests, players will have to go through hordes of zombies. The game is set in London and is played using the first-person perspective. "Zombi" is known for featuring a variety of zombies. For example, some zombies do not simply attack the player. There are ones that explode and also others that can spill corrosive substance.

For Xbox 360 owners, they are also getting a couple of free games in January. First of these is the action-adventure game "Tomb Raider: Underworld." The game was first released in 2008 and was the eighth installment to the "Tomb Raider" series. Players will assume the character of Lara Croft in the game, and it will be available for free download from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15.

Replacing "Tomb Raider: Underworld" after its run is the game "Army of Two" which can be accessed for free from Jan. 16 until the end of the month. The game is a third-person shooter title from Electronic Arts and was also originally released in 2008.

Thanks to Xbox's Backward Compatibility program, players with the newer console can also access both "Tomb Raider: Underworld" and "Army of Two" for free within the same period.