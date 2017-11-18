Xbox Games with Gold News: New Set of Games Now Up for Free

Reuters/Nick Adams Xbox One (C) with the Kinect motions sensor (L) and the controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new home console, June 19, 2013.

Halfway through November, Xbox gamers with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions can now play more games for free.

"Tales From The Borderlands"

On the Xbox One, "Tales From The Borderlands" can now be accessed for free since Nov. 16. It was developed by Telltale Games and was first released in November 2014.

The game introduced a new storyline based on 2K Games' action role-playing game "Borderlands." However, like the other games developed by Telltale, "Tales From The Borderlands" is episodic and was released in five installments. The five episodes are all included in the free access via Games with Gold promo.

Xbox Live Gold members can play the "Tales From The Borderlands" for free until Dec. 15.

"Deadfall Adventures"

Meanwhile, Xbox 360 players are also getting a new free game and it is "Deadfall Adventures." This action-adventure game was first released in 2013 for both the PC and Xbox 360. The following year, it had a PlayStation 3 port.

"Deadfall Adventures" was developed by The Farm 51 and published by Nordic Games. In it, players will take the role of a treasure hunter during World War II. Despite the protagonist's occupation, players will be tasked to fight off Nazi soldiers as well as supernatural creatures while finding hidden treasures in places like Egypt and the Arctic.

"Deadfall Adventures" will only be accessible for free until the end of the month, beyond that players must purchase it for $39.99.

Through Xbox's Backward Compatibility program, "Deadfall Adventures" can also be played on the Xbox One.

Aside from the above-mentioned titles, "TrackMania Turbo" also remains accessible for free for Xbox Live Gold members until Nov. 30. This racing video game is available on the Xbox One.

In other related news, Microsoft is letting Xbox Live Gold subscribers have early access to its Black Friday sale. Until Monday, Nov. 20, members can purchase new games like "Assassin's Creed: Origins," "Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe," and "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" for 10 to 50 percent off the regular price.