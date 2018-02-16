Xbox Live Gold Is Free This Weekend Along With A Bunch Of Games

Facebook/xbox Fans can enjoy Xbox Live Gold for free this weekend.

Microsoft is once again giving Xbox One owners something to do this weekend with another free trial of Xbox Live Gold. In addition, three different games are holding free-play weekends, two of which don't require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

The free event is currently ongoing and will last until Feb. 18 at 11:59 pm PST and will be available for all Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners. In addition, Microsoft is offering a great deal on Xbox Live Gold for those who wish to continue their subscription beyond the free trial with an offer to get 6-months of Xbox Live Gold for the price of 3. Now on to the good stuff.

The first of the free titles are "NBA 2K18," the latest iteration of 2K Games' hit basketball sim. The game offers intense on-court action along with breathtaking graphics providing players with the quintessential NBA experience.

Next up is Ubisoft's storied shooter "Rainbow Six Siege." Originally released back in 2015, the game has continued to stay relevant thanks to continued support from Ubisoft in the form of new content and events.

Both games are playable even for those without an Xbox Live Gold subscription which is often a requirement to participate in these free trial events. As always, players will be able to continue their progress should they decide to purchase the game after the conclusion of the trial period.

However, players do need an Xbox Live Gold subscription if they want to check out the third game which is none other than Activision Blizzard's hit character-based shooter "Overwatch." Players will be able to play the majority of the game, including all heroes and maps in Quick Play, Custom Games, and Arcade. The game's Lunar New Year event is also ongoing so this would be a good time try the game.